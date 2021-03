Mayor of Srinagar Junaid Mattu Sunday greeted people on Shab-e-Barat and Holi.

“Shab-e-Barat Mubarak! O Allah, forgive us for all sins and add us to those who are blessed…,” Mattu tweeted.

Meanwhile, in a statement of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) issued here Mattu greeted people on Holi saying, “May the year be filled with prosperity, happiness, success, good health and may our lives be full of colorful seasons and plenty of happiness and love.”