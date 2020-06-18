Mayoral floor test People have right to know who is aligning with whom: PC

Peoples Conference (PC) on Thursday questioned if a “Kashmir party” was trying to hide its alliance with a national party, referring to the recently held no-confidence motion against the former Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu lost.

In a statement, the PC spokesperson Adnan Ashraf Mir said his party accepts the verdict of with all humility. “This is the beauty of democracy. Some day you win and some day you lose. Our Councilors along with the ex-Mayor will continue to work for Srinagar,” he said.

However, he said, some “politically disturbing facts” have come to the fore during the voting on the motion.

He said the arithmetic of numbers of the winning combination was simply not possible without the “joint participation of certain groups.”

“And we certainly do not hold it against any group for aligning with any other group. No group is evil and no combination of groups is evil. But if a certain Kashmiri party is not willing to own up its alliance with a national party and is trying to hide it from the people of Kashmir, then we have a right to ask questions,” the PC spokesperson said.

He said it was no longer about the Mayoral elections, but the onus of proving that the “certain regional party” did not align with the national party lies on the regional party.

“They have every right to align with them but have no right to hide it in plain sight,” said the spokesperson. He said the last one year has been tumultuous and painful for all in Kashmir and most of the political leaders were jailed.

“We have spent time together in different jails. Some of our workers were lodged outside J&K. We were “maybe” deluded to believe that it will mark a new era amongst the regional parties. And this new era would be defined by more transparency, less slanging matches and more respect for each other,” said the spokesperson. He said the Mayoral election “mismatch between arithmetic and politics is not an isolated case.”

“In the recent past the spokespersons of this particular regional party have been at their scathing best and at the peak of their arrogance in attacking the leaders of another regional party when they dared to raise some questions. The spokesperson of the said regional political party also issued statements against the outgoing Mayor Junaid Mattu. Ironically this spokesperson was ideologically questioning his own party a week earlier. But he lost no time in making a scathing attack against Mattu. This arrogance is misplaced. We are not even mentioning any party by name and sincerely hope our apprehensions are allayed satisfactorily,” said the spokesperson.

He said the PC believes there were “much more sacred objectives which we all may have to collectively achieve.”

“Berating each other will only help those who have tormented Kashmiris especially in the last one year. Our message to those indulging in arrogant behavior is that why don’t they reserve and exhibit this arrogance against those who jailed all of us post August 5 and who imposed a lockdown on an entire population. Meowing like a cat and going down on knees when confronted with those who jailed all of us and flexing muscles and mouthing pejoratives when interacting with fellow ex-jail mates doesn’t define a political warrior. And maybe there are many who have witnessed acts of utter servility and fawning attitude,” said the spokesperson.

He said the message was “clear.”” There is a puzzle. An arithmetic puzzle which can only be resolved by those who are being accused of scripting that puzzle.