Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: December 19, 2020, 1:19 AM

MBBS students stage protest

MBBS students of SKIMS Medical College Friday staged a protest against the college authorities for not addressing their issues.

Scores of MBBS students held a protest in the premises of SKIMS Medical College Srinagar against the college administration for what they alleged “not taking concrete steps to commence the clinical classes forcing students to face hardships”.

The protesting MBBS students said: “For the past six months not a single clinical class was held and the administration too has not vacated the COVID staff from the hostels. The administration kept us away from our classes and hostel rooms. The COVID staff has been accommodated at the hostels for which the students have already paid a heavy amount.”

They said even now, the COVID staff had occupied the hostel rooms though the class work had resumed a month back, leaving students to suffer.

