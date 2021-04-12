MC Bandipora president resigns after no confidence motion

President Municipal Council Bandipora resigned from his post after the councilors passed a no-confidence motion against him here in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Monday.

Basharat Najjar, who was elected president MC Bandipora more than a year ago after resigning from the post alleged that the motion by the councilors against him was done under the influence of the local politicians who were frustrated by the “lost ground” in the local development works.

He said these politicians had made the councilors “captive and pressurised them to pass the motion”.

A week ago, Municipal Council Bandipora vice president Maqsood Ahmad had resigned from his post.

Najjar said that the council was working with a purpose which was development and no political interference was allowed.

“The council was working with transparency and without any political intervention,” Najjar told Greater Kashmir.

He said that the local politicians were “frustrated” by their “lost ground and shrinking space”.

Najjar said that being a conscious citizen it had felt right for him to resign after a no-confidence motion against him.