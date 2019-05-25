MC Handwara faces criticism for dumping garbage in water body

People of this north Kashmir town have accused the local Municipal Committee of openly dumping garbage in a water body which is main source of drinking water for many villages.

As per official record, more than 15 tons (Three trucks) of garbage is collected daily from main town Handwara. This garbage is then dumped in Talree water body and a ground adjacent to Handwara market.

“With each passing day the water body is getting polluted owing to the dumping of the garbage,” said a local.

According to the locals people living in villages adjacent to the town use the water from the river for drinking purpose and other household activities. They have become vulnerable to diseases,” said Tahira, a local.

He said the stink emanating from the garbage dumped in the Talree ground has made life miserable for locals.

“We have become vulnerable to infectious diseases. Our children are the worst sufferers,” said the local.

The heaps of garbage lying unattended were now attracting the stray dogs in the area, posing threat to commuters.

A senior official of Handwara Municipal Committee said a pice of land measuring 24 Kanals was identified for garbage dumping at Baghatpora.

“But it is yet to be handed over to the municipal committee for using it as dumping site,” the official said.