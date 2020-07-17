MD JPCC reviews languishing, PRASAD, CRF projects

Managing Director Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC), Vikas Kundal Friday held a review meeting of various schemes being executed under Languishing Projects, Central Road Fund (CRF) and Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spirituality Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) by the corporation.

The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer JKPCC, ND Khawaja, General Manager, Showkat Ahmad & Executive Engineers of various units of Kashmir Division while as General Manager, Harkewal Singh and other Jammu based Executive Engineers attended the meeting through Video Conferencing.

Chairing the meeting, Vikas Kundal held scheme-wise review of all the works undertaken by the Corporation besides assessing the practical and ground level implication of the projects along with financial progress.

He directed the concerned Executive Engineers to ensure timely formulation of DPRs, constant follow-up with the concerned Project Authorities for release of funds and systematic monitoring of the pace of works on the ground.

He stressed upon the officials to maintain effective intra-departmental coordination for urgent resolution of all issues besides timely submission of Utilization Certificates.

Kundal instructed the concerned officers to expedite the works on Languishing projects and CRF projects for meeting the requisite timelines for completion besides asking them to accelerate the works on PRASAD projects as they are important from pilgrimage and spiritual point of view.

He directed the officials to expedite the mechanism of floating e-tenders so that different works can be allotted at an earliest.

Kundal advised the officials to follow all the SOPs strictly issued by government in view of pandemic COVID-19 while executing these projects.