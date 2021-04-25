MD KPDCL inspects power infrastructure

Managing Director (MD) Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) Basharat Qayoom Sunday conducted a day-long tour of various sites and divisions to review their functioning.

A statement of KPDCL issued here said that the MD visited Central Workshop Division Pampore, Electric Central Store Division Pampore and under-construction receiving station located at Shar Pulwama.

During the visit to Electric Workshop Division Pampore, the Executive Engineer apprised the MD about the frequency of damaged transformers received in the division on a daily basis and the position of buffer stock available.