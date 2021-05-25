Mechanical Engineering Department increased oxygen production three-fold to 36,000 LPM: Chief Engineer

Chief Engineer, Mechanical Engineering Department, Kashmir, Rashid Ahmad Dar Tuesday said that the Mechanical Engineering Department had played a proactive role to make the quantity of oxygen sufficiently available to the hospitals associated with Government Medical College, Srinagar and Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir.

While giving insight about the oxygen supplied to various hospitals during the first phase of COVID pandemic, he said that during the first phase of pandemic, oxygen demand in hospitals was less and the department was providing 8000 LPM to the hospitals associated with Director Health Services Kashmir while oxygen provided to SKIMS Soura and SKIMS Bemina was 4000 LMP during the same phase.

During the second wave of COVID-19, Ixygen demand has increased due to the surge in positive cases, the chief engineer said.

He said that to increase oxygen production, the Mechanical Engineering Department had added 21000 LPM of oxygen besides increased its oxygen capacity at SKIMS Soura and JVC Hospital by 3250 LPM.

“As of now our capacity of oxygen production stands at 36000 LPM,” the chief engineer said. “This means that the department has increased oxygen supply by three times to the production in first phase.”

He said that the Industries department had revived another filling plant to its line which now stands at five plants and was now supplying near 3000 oxygen cylinders in last few days.

He said that it was due to these efforts that medical oxygen was sufficiently available in the hospitals across Kashmir division and added that due to the abundance of oxygen the hospitals had been able to save lives of patients which had resulted in the decrease in mortality rate.

Expressing satisfaction over the decrease in COVID-19 positive cases in Kashmir division, he said that with the collaboration of the doctors, medical staff and by the efforts of Mechanical Engineering Department, Kashmir would be able to flatten the curve and it was expected that worse phase would be over soon.