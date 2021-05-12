Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Medical Officer manhandled, detained in Shopian

A medical officer was allegedly manhandled and detained  by Police while he was on way to a hospital in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday.

Dr Ehsanul Haq, a paedtrician at District Hospital Shopian told Greater Kashmir that he was stopped by Police near a checkpost while he was going to the hospital in a car to report for his duty.

“Despite showing my I-card , the policemen did not allow me to proceed towards the hospital,” the doctor said.

He alleged that the policemen seized his identity card and put him and his friend, who was driving the car, inside a lockup at Police Station Shopian for several hours.

“They manhandled me and thrashed my friend,” alleged the doctor.

An official at District Hospital Shopian said that the hospital administration filed a written complaint before the District Magistrate in this regard.

The incident occurred hours before the Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar put out some telephone numbers and  advised the medical tribe to call on the numbers in case they were stopped on way to their duties.

District Magistrate Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishay told Greater Kashmir that the issue had been  resolved.

