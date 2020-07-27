MEERC, KWT, Care Kashmir to distribute free face masks on July 28

Moral Education Environment & Relief Council (MEERC) of Private Schools’ Association of Jammu and Kashmir and Kashmir Welfare Trust (KWT) has joined hands with NGO Care Kashmir to distribute free face mask on July 28.

The Association hailed the initiative of Care Kashmir and expressed its happiness to be part of it.

In the statement, the Association said the event to be held on July 28 at Karan Nagar will be inaugurated by senior Counsel Zaffar Shah, who is also Vice President of Care Kashmir NGO.