Meeting COVID Challenge | JKCSF seeks coordination of social activists, volunteers, welfare groups

The Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum, has asked the social activists, volunteers and, welfare groups and NGOs to coordinate and strategize a crisis management system of schemes to help and rehabilitate the affected people in the ongoing and future times of the possible crisis due to the prevalent situation wherein the economy is desperately suffering and the labours and roadside vendors are worst hit.

According to a statement issued here, JKCSF Chairman Abdul Qayoom Wani has asked all JKCSF volunteers to coordinate with the other welfare organisations and working- NGOs and extend a helping hand to them in assisting the poor especially the affected lot of labour class due to the partial, full or containment type of lockdowns in J&K. JKCSF Chairman advised Forum volunteers to get engaged with Baitulmal, Masjid and Mohalla committees as may be applicable to help the needy in every nook and corner J and K in rehabilitation and educating of SOPs. Wani suggested that the health department should come forward to train the volunteers and social activists for different kinds of first-aids and handling of oxygen cylinders, the proper way of wearing masks and other necessary medical equipment to meet the challenges put forth by the emerging pandemic crisis.