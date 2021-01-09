Meeting on implementation of FRA held at Budgam

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza today convened a meeting here to discuss the modalities and preparedness about implementation of Forest Rights Act (FRA).

Speaking on the occasion the DC said that all preparations have been proactively made to facilitate smooth and hassle free implementation of FRA in the district.

He said, in this connection Panchayat forest committees are being constituted duly represented by the members from Department of Forest, Revenue and Rural Development besides members having status of Sarpanch or above. The DC directed the concerned authorities that committees should be framed and constituted before 11th of January, so that the implementation process of the Forest Rights Act will commence from the given date.

Earlier elaborating on clause, objective and implementation status of Forest Rights Act through power point presentation, the Division Forest Officer (DFO) Pir Panjal Division Budgam, M Ashraf Kathoo said that for the implementation of Forest Rights Act, committees are being constituted through Gram Sabha level in all concerned areas.