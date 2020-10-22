Meeting people's political aspirations important: Yaseen

Chairman Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Hakeem Yaseen called on the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and held discussion on range of issues including prevailing socio-political and developmental scenario in J&K.

A statement said the meeting discussed threadbare the emerging situation post August 5 last year and the negative impact of lockdown on account of Coronovirus pandemic on tourism, horticulture, transport and industries in J&K.

Yaseen urged the LG to use his good offices to restore statehood to J&K as early as possible saying the step was imperative to revive stalled political and democratic process.

He said in absence of a civilian government, people of J&K feel themselves totally alienated and neglected due to prevailing disconnect between them and the administration. He said common people have no access to the bureaucracy to seek redrass of their grievances and problems.

Yaseen also urged for restoration of J&K’s special status, adding restoration of basic rights was key to regain trust and confidence of the people. He urged the LG to sanction a special financial stimulus for revival of the shattered tourism, horticulture, transport and industries which are the core sectors of J&K economy.