Mega enrollment drive organised in Anantnag

On the directions of District Development Commissioner (DDC) Anantnag, a Mega Enrollment Drive was today organised in Education Zone Vailoo to promote enrollment of children from home, AWC’s and dropouts in the schools.

The drive was organised by the District Education Planning Officer (DEPO) Fayaz Ahmad, who is also Nodal Officer for Enrollment Drive in the district.

On the occasion a car rally was organized and people of adjacent villages were given awareness about the ongoing Enrollment Drive.

As per the Nodal Officer, the Enrollment Drive proved successful as more than 150 children were enrolled on spot  in various  Govt. Schools. The aim of the drive is to ensure cent percent enrollment of children from home, AWC’s and dropouts in the schools with a special focus on children of poor and weaker sections of the society, girl child, tribal children etc.

The Central Auqaf Committee of Breng Bala and all community members extended their full cooperation by pledging to enroll their children in Govt. Schools and lauded the efforts of the District Administration and Education Department for such initiatives.

Further the Enrollment Drive has been going on in all the 12 Educational Zones of the district under the supervision of   Chief Education Officer, Anantnag along with the Nodal Officer, and the concerned Zonal Education Officers.

Meanwhile, the DDC has been regularly monitoring the progress in this regard.

