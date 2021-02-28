Mega services camp to be held in Anantnag on March 6

A Mega Services Camp is scheduled to be organized by District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in collaboration with District Administration at Government Degree College (Boys) here on 6th March 2021.

The aim of the Camp is to enhance the penetration of welfare schemes to the target groups.

It was informed that, during the camp, awareness shall be raised among the general public about different welfare and beneficiary oriented schemes being provided by the government.

As per an order issued by Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, the representatives from various line departments like Health, Handicrafts, Banks/NABARD, Social Welfare, Industries, Fisheries, Agriculture etc will be present at the event and they shall install stalls for registration and awareness besides display of products and distribution of goods among the beneficiaries.

It was further given out that Chief Agriculture Officer and District Social Welfare Officer have been designated as Nodal officers who shall coordinate with Secretary DLSA and other line departments to ensure the arrangements are put in place well in time.