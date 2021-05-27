Mehboob Beg expresses gratitude

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) General Secretary (Organisation) Mehboob Beg Thursday expressed gratitude to all political parties, civil society organisations, friends and well wishers for having stood by the family in their hour of grief.

In a statement issued here, Beg who lost his elder brother, Dr Aijaz Beg on Monday, said that he was humbled at the solidarity expressed by people from all walks of life and expressed his gratitude to every one of them.

It said that the family had requested all well wishers to follow all Covid-related protocol and all friends and family did so.