Mehboob Beg pays tributes to Beg

Former Parliamentarian, Mehboob Beg on Wednesday paid tributes to veteran politician Mirza Muhammad Afzal Beg on his 38th death anniversary.

In a statement, Beg said the senior Beg was one of the tallest leaders of J&K. “He not only conceived but turned into reality the land to the landless tiller reforms. This decision was not just historic but well ahead of times and we have had different states and countries having resorted to similar means decades after he conceived and turned it into a reality,” said Beg.

He said the decision by senior Beg ensured that people were economically uplifted to enable them a level playing field. “He left behind a legacy that any public representative would be proud to emulate. His articulation, grip over the law, farsightedness, honesty and sacrifice is well known and lays down a glittering path for every person in public life. Even though he spent nearly two decades of his life under incarceration, he left behind a huge legacy of honesty and statesmanship,” said Beg.