Mehbooba asks PDP office bearers to help people suffering due to lockdown

Peopled Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Sunday directed the party’s office bearers to provide every possible help to people who are suffering due to lockdown.

A statement of PDP issued here said that chairing a virtual meeting with PDP office bearers, she directed the PDP office bearers and senior PDP leaders to provide every possible help to people suffering due to lockdown.

Meanwhile, PDP Vice President Choudhary Abdul Hameed said that the administration had completely failed to meet the exigencies during the pandemic in Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement of PDP issued here said that addressing a virtual meet of the senior party leaders and district presidents of Jammu region, the PDP vice president criticised Government of India (GoI) for its continued hostilities towards the people of J&K.

“J&K suffered worst during the present wave of Covid-19 due to the simple fact that those sitting in New Delhi have hardly any assessment of the ground situation,” he said.

The PDP vice president said that it was clear that the administration had failed to provide solace to the people battling the pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

He said that the health sector was the worst hit area and despite best efforts by the doctors and paramedics at the grassroots level, the pandemic had only seen rising trends.

“The cosmetic measures being taken by the administration are compounding the problem instead of helping to fight it. The hospitals at the district level have become referral centers due to the non-availability of adequate manpower and infrastructure,” Hameed said.

He said that despite public demand, the administration had not opened Mughal Road and Kishtwar-Sinthan-Srinagar highway for unknown reasons.

“I have been told that the administration has deliberately kept these important highways closed and restricted the movement of the people from either side,” he said adding that the opening of these surface links would provide an alternative to the people suffering from Covid-19 to get required specialised treatment.

He said that the hostile attitude of GoI towards the general masses of J&K was evident from the fact that hardly any measure had been taken from New Delhi to mitigate the suffering of the people.

“Instead those at the helm of affairs are more interested to safeguard the interests of mining and liquor mafia,” he said.