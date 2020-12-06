Mehbooba asks people to vote for Waheed Parra

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Sunday asked people to vote for party’s youth president Waheed Parra who is contesting the District Development Council (DDC) polls from Pulwama.

Parra was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) last month in a militancy case.

He was arrested days after he filed his nomination papers from Pulwama DDC seat.

Taking to Twitter, Mufti said, “You all are aware that Waheed has always raised his voice against cruelty and he is being punished for that today. I hope your vote will be an answer to Delhi’s tyranny (sic).”

On Saturday, Mufti visited Parra’s house at Naira village in Pulwama to meet his family. PDP had earlier launched a social media campaign for the release of its youth leader by releasing videos and pictures showing Waheed’s contribution towards strengthening mainstream politics in Kashmir.

After facing two days of questioning by the central investigating agency in New Delhi, Parra was formally arrested by the NIA on November 25 in connection with a case which involves the suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Singh.

The PDP president had earlier reacted strongly to the arrest of Parra saying he was being “falsely charged”. Taking to Twitter, Mehbooba said the arrest of Parra was done in order to “intimidate and blackmail” PDP and other mainstream political parties.

“Waheed has no connection whatsoever with this man & is being falsely charged. All just to blackmail & intimidate PDP & other mainstream political parties in J&K (sic),” Mehbooba tweeted.

Mufti in her tweet was referring to Parra “having no connection” to suspended J&K Police DSP Devender Singh, who was arrested by the NIA that alleged that in February 2019 Singh helped a militant commander dodge heightened surveillance and arranged shelter for him and his aide in Jammu.

In a series of Tweets, Mufti had said it was ironic that once applauded by the then Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Parra was “now being arrested on baseless charges”.

Mehbooba said she hoped for the “judiciary to deliver justice so that Parra is released at the earliest”.

“I can personally vouch for Waheed’s integrity, honesty & character. Its upto the judiciary now to dispense justice & ensure @parawahid is released at the earliest (sic),” Mehbooba tweeted.