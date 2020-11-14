Mehbooba bats for Indo-Pak dialogue

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President, Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday expressed grief over casualties on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and impressed upon leadership of India and Pakistan to initiate dialogue and restore ceasefire agreement.

Taking to micro-blogging site twitter, the former Chief Minister said: “Sad to see mounting casualties on both sides of LoC. If only Indian & Pakistani leadership could rise above their political compulsions & initiate dialogue. Restoring the ceasefire agreed upon & implemented by Vajpayee ji & Musharaf sahib is a good place to start”.

According to sources, five BSF personnel and four civilians were killed in Pakistani firing along the LoC across Jammu and Kashmir.