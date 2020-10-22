Mehbooba chairs maiden PDP meet after her release

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday reiterated its commitment to an “uncompromising united response against the illegal disempowerment” of people of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 last year.

The party spokesman Suhail Bukhari said the party’s top leadership, while endorsing the stance of the President on the August 5 events and a united response there to, reiterated that “these events which saw illegal and unconstitutional disempowerment being perpetrated on the people of J&K unilaterally, is not only unacceptable but would be fought against in unison by people of J&K.”

He said the PDP President chaired the meeting of the party’s top leadership to discuss and deliberate upon the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

“It was the first such meeting after her release from over 14 months long detention and was attended by top party office bearers and leaders. The leadership unanimously endorsed the stance taken by the party President on the issue of August 5 events as well as her commitment to a united response to these events,” Bukhari said.

The meeting among others was attended by the senior leaders including AR Veeri, GN Lone Hanjura, Naeem Akhter, Muhammad Sartaj Madni, Mehboob Beg, Nizam ud Din Bhat, Syed Farooq Andrabi, Sofi Abdul Gaffar, Pirzada Mansoor Hussain, Aasiya Naqash, Muhammad Yusuf Bhat, Fayaz Ahamd Mir, Agha Syed Mohsin, Mushtaq Ahmad Shah, Safina Beg, Aijaz Ahamd Mir, Anjum Fazili, Nazir Ahmad Khan and Waheed ur Rehman Parra.