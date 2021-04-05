Mehbooba chairs PDP's zonal committees' meeting

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Monday chaired a meeting of PDP’s zonal committees from Batamaloo and Hazratbal assembly constituencies.

A statement of PDP issued here said that in the meeting which included PDP’s district presidents, zonal presidents and respective constituency in-charges, Mufti was apprised of the ongoing party activities. The zone committee members lauded the resolve and steadfastness of Mufti for not succumbing to pressure despite constant campaign of “coercion” and “arm twisting”.

Apprising the PDP president of the ongoing activities and organisational structure at the grass-root level, PDP members put forth suggestions and ideas which were discussed in the meeting.