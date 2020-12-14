Mehbooba condemns PSO's killing, attack on PDP leader

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Monday condemned the killing of a PSO and attack on a leader of her party.

A local news gathering agency KNS said that Mehbooba alleged that the security provided to the PDP leader who the PSO was guarding was “inadequate”.

Condemning the killing of the PSO Manzoor and attack on PDP’s Haji Parvez, she said that by downgrading their security, J&K administration had left opposition leaders in a vulnerable position. “Lapses are likely to occur since protection given is inadequate,” she said.

