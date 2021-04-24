Kashmir, Today's Paper
KNT
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 25, 2021, 2:06 AM

Mehbooba criticises social media monitoring of employees

KNT
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 25, 2021, 2:06 AM
File Photo [Aman Farooq/ GK]
File Photo [Aman Farooq/ GK]

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Saturday criticised the government over social media monitoring of the government employees.

Mufti said that the Centre’s “paranoia” about Kashmiris had touched “a new low” with social media accounts of government employees now allegedly being monitored.

Trending News
Representational Image

Three residential houses gutted in Kulgam blaze

Kashmir University. File Photo

KU postpones all offline exams till May 2; main campus to remain closed till Wednesday

File/ GK [Image for representational purpose only]

Seven more die after contracting COVID-19 in Srinagar; J&K toll 2,133

File Photo

Air travellers asked to confirm COVID-19 test validity with airlines to avoid confusion

“Even as India gasps for breath thanks to GOI’s inept handling of COVID, it’s paranoia about Kashmiris has touched a new low with social media of government employees now being monitored. The vengeance with which J&K’s special status was scrapped doesn’t seem to have an end in sight (sic),” Mufti tweeted.

Related News