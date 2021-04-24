Mehbooba criticises social media monitoring of employees

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Saturday criticised the government over social media monitoring of the government employees.

Mufti said that the Centre’s “paranoia” about Kashmiris had touched “a new low” with social media accounts of government employees now allegedly being monitored.

“Even as India gasps for breath thanks to GOI’s inept handling of COVID, it’s paranoia about Kashmiris has touched a new low with social media of government employees now being monitored. The vengeance with which J&K’s special status was scrapped doesn’t seem to have an end in sight (sic),” Mufti tweeted.