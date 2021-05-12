Mehbooba Mufti greets people on Eid-ul-Fitr

Peoples Democratic Party President Wednesday greeted people of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
In her message, the PDP chief prayed to the Almighty Allah to accept the month-long fasting and prayers of the faithful. She hoped the spirit of generosity, discipline, and piety generated through the Holy month is carried hereafter by people in day to day life as well.
Mehbooba also appealed to people not to forget the disadvantageous sections of society particularly orphans, widows, destitute and all those who suffered during the turmoil of the past three decades during the festivities of Eid and play their positive role in bringing them back to the mainstream of society.