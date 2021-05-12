Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 12, 2021, 11:25 PM

Mehbooba Mufti greets people on Eid-ul-Fitr

Image used for representational purpose only [Source: john peter from Pixabay]
Peoples Democratic Party President Wednesday greeted people of  Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In her message, the PDP chief prayed to the Almighty Allah to accept the month-long fast­ing and prayers of the faithful. She hoped the spirit of generos­ity, discipline, and piety gener­ated through the Holy month is carried hereafter by people in day to day life as well.

Mehbooba also appealed to people not to forget the disadvanta­geous sections of society particular­ly orphans, widows, destitute and all those who suffered during the turmoil of the past three decades dur­ing the festivities of Eid and play their positive role in bringing them back to the mainstream of society.

