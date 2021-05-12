Mehbooba Mufti greets people on Eid-ul-Fitr

Peoples Democratic Party President Wednesday greeted people of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In her message, the PDP chief prayed to the Almighty Allah to accept the month-long fast­ing and prayers of the faithful. She hoped the spirit of generos­ity, discipline, and piety gener­ated through the Holy month is carried hereafter by people in day to day life as well.

Mehbooba also appealed to people not to forget the disadvanta­geous sections of society particular­ly orphans, widows, destitute and all those who suffered during the turmoil of the past three decades dur­ing the festivities of Eid and play their positive role in bringing them back to the mainstream of society.