'Mehbooba Mufti to appear before ED on Thursday'

Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti would appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here Thursday in connection with a money-laundering case, sources in the party said Wednesday.

The sources said Mufti would appear before the ED at its Srinagar office on Thursday to face questioning in the case.

The PDP president did not appear before the agency in Delhi on Monday, saying that she had prior commitments that could not be cancelled.

She requested the ED officials to question her in Srinagar and not in Delhi and her request was accepted, the sources said.

The 61-year-old leader, who was released last year after more than a year in detention following the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, was served a notice to appear at the ED headquarters in the national capital.

On March 19, the Delhi High Court had refused to stay summons issued to her after she moved the court seeking quashing of the summons in the case.

The ED, which had earlier summoned Mufti on March 15, had not insisted on her personal appearance at that time.

“I write to you in reference to the summons issued to me to be present at your Delhi office on March 22. I have challenged in the Delhi High Court the constitutional vires of Section 50 of the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act), under which these summons are issued,” she said in a letter to the ED.

Section 50 of the PMLA empowers the authority, that is, officers of the ED, to summon any person to give evidence or produce records. Persons summoned are bound to answer the questions put to them and to produce documents as required by the ED officers, failing which they can be penalised under the PMLA. The PDP leader had said, “I state that I am not in a position to attend the summon on 22nd March as I have prior commitments that cannot be cancelled at such short notice.”