Khalid Gul
Anantnag,
UPDATED: October 16, 2020, 12:40 AM

Mehbooba offers prayers at father's grave

Two days after her release, former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Thursday visited her father’s grave in the Bijbehara area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Accompanied by her elder daughter Iltija Mufti, she and several other PDP leaders reached the Dara-Shikow garden where her father is buried.

“Stringent security arrangements were put in place during her visit,” a police official said.

Later, Mehbooba also visited her ancestral house in Baba Mohalla locality of the town and met her extended family members and relatives.

Since the death of her father in 2016, Mehbooba has been visiting her father Mufti Muhammad Sayeed’s grave on his death anniversary.

However, she could not make it there this year as she was under detention.

On January 7 this year, Mehbooba’s daughter wanted to visit her grandfather’s grave but was denied permission by the authorities.

Mehbooba was arrested on August 5, 2019, along with several other leaders when the Centre stripped JK off its special status and bifurcated it into two union territories.

