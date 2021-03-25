Kashmir, Latest News
IANS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 25, 2021, 1:12 PM

Mehbooba questioned by ED in money laundering probe

It is yet not clear in which case Mufti was being probed.
GK File Photo
GK File Photo

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) President, Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its probe into a money laundering case.

According to ED officials, Mufti arrived at the ED office here around 11 a.m. and her statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Earlier, the PDP leader had skipped ED summons on March 15 and 23 in the national capital.

She had earlier requested the ED to shift her questioning to Srinagar.

It is yet not clear in which case Mufti was being probed.

