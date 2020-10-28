Mehbooba, Sajad Lone decry NIA raids

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday expressed concern over the raids conducted by National Investigation Agency (NIA) at the premises of Greater Kashmir office in summer capital Srinagar.

Terming the raids as a “vicious crackdown on freedom of expression and dissent”, Mehbooba tweeted: ““NIA raids on human rights activist Khurram Parvez & Greater Kashmir office in Srinagar is yet another example of GOIs vicious crackdown on freedom of expression & dissent. Sadly, NIA has become BJPs pet agency to intimidate & browbeat those who refuse to fall in line.”

Peoples Conference Chairman, Sajad Lone also took to Twitter and said the raid had caused a “sense of fear and slander”.

“NIA raids add to the environment of fear. GK essentially was one institution which struggled its way to the top. The institution now stared helplessly as fear and slander take over. Hoping against hope that sanity prevails,” Lone wrote.

The central agency NIA on Wednesday morning carried out searches at 10 location in summer capital Srinagar and Bandipora district in north Kashmir.