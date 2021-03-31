Mehbooba supports Mamata's pitch for opposition unity

Expressing solidarity with Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday said it was imperative for the opposition parties in the country to unite in order to protect democracy and its cherished values.

Mufti, who was reacting to a letter by the West Bengal chief minister to non-BJP leaders in which she pitched for opposition unity against alleged “assaults” by the BJP and its government on democracy and constitutional federalism of India, said the need of the hour was to put up a collective fight against the “onslaught”. “Agree with @MamataOfficial di that in order to protect our democracy & its cherished values it is imperative for the opposition parties to unite (sic),” the PDP president tweeted.