Mehbooba visits Pulwama, Shopian

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has asked the central government to seize the opportunity and initiate dialogue with the separatist leadership as the later have expressed willingness to engage with the union government.

“In the past, union government and the top leadership at the Centre have engaged with the separatist leadership on multiple occasions. The central government through various channels pursued such an engagement even in when the separatists didn’t respond positively to such offers. All this underlines the role and relevance of separatists in any process of meaningful dialogue on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. Now that the separatists have publically shown their willingness, the union government must seize this opportunity and initiate a dialogue in the inertest of the state as well as the country,” Mehbooba told reporters in Pulwama where she had gone to condole the demise of senior party worker Master Abdul Gani Bhat.

Also Read | Srinagar Draft Master Plan to be finalised soon: SDA

Commenting on the curbs on civilian movement on the National Highway in wake of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, Mehbooba said that while the Yatra has been a symbol of interfaith amity in Kashmir for decades, these curbs have the potential of creating misgivings.

Mehbooba also visited Zainpora Shopian where she met the family of young party worker Irfan Hamid Lone who was recently killed by gunmen. Later she met several public deputations, who raised issues related to development and governance in their respective areas. Former legislators of Pulwama, Wachi and other senior party leaders accompanied the former Chief Minister on this occasion.