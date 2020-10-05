Kashmir, Today's Paper
Mehbooba's detention revengeful measure: Soz

Says Kashmir turned into 'prison’
File Pic
Senior Congress leader Saif ud din Soz on Monday said Kashmir has been turned into a “prison”, while describing the prolonged incarceration of PDP chief, Mehbooba Mufti as “revengeful measure.”

“I have a feeling that the world famous American intellectual, Noam Chomsky was correct when he reiterated recently that Kashmir was a prison,” Soz said.

“While one can agree with Chomsky on many things, there is also a hope lurking in the horizon that, apart from Congress and the left, there were people like Yashwant Sinha, Bharat Bhushan, Kapil Kak, Prashant Bhushan and numerous others, who were spearheading a movement for preserving India’s secular character, liberal ideology and pluralism,” Soz said.

He said there was a widespread feeling in Kashmir and elsewhere that former Chief Minister of J&K, Mehbooba Mufti’s continued incarceration was a “revenge and an onslaught of vindictiveness on the part of the Union government.”

