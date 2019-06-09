Mela Kheer Bhawani: Traffic police issues route plan

In view of the yearly celebrations of Mela Kheer Bhawani, the traffic police rural Kashmir has issued a route plan for vehicles carrying devotees to the shrine at Kheer Bhawani Temple, Tulmulla Ganderbal.

An official said that main function will be observed at Kheer Bhawani Temple, Tulmulla Ganderbal on June 10.

A large number of devotees is expected to visit the holy temple from June 09 and will stay there till the conclusion of the Mela.

Superintendent of police traffic rural Muzafar Ahmed Shah told Greater Kashmir that arrangements have been made for ensuring hassle-free movement of commuters in general and devotees in particular to the holy shrine.

“All the commuters/General public, especially people living in the vicinity of the shrine and surrounding areas are requested to cooperate with traffic officials and adhere to the traffic plan as envisaged for ensuring hassle-free movement.”

Officials said that the district administration has also kept ferry vehicles available at Central University parking slot as well as outside the Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple for carrying the devotees from parking slots to the Temple and vice versa.

According to an official spokesperson, the route plan is as under:

The devotees on board heavy motor vehicles shall adopt foreshore road towards Pandach to Beehama to Duderhama to Dumb Kadal to Theru to Dangerpora to Thalan to Tulmulla (de-board at this point ) to Dumb Kadal to Theru to Dangerpora to Thalan to Parking Spot (Ground No. 1 of Central University).

The devotees on board light motor vehicles shall adopt foreshore road towards Pandach to Beehama to Duderhama to Dumb Kadal to Theru to Dangerpora to Thalan to Tulmulla (de-board at this point ) to Thalan to Parking Spot (Ground No. 2 of Central University).

The devotees on board heavy motor vehicles adopting Sumbal route shall follow the Shadipora/Sumbal to Bypass to Barsoo to Dangerpora to Thalan to Tulmulla (de-board at this point) to Dumb Kadal to Theru to Dangerpora to Thalan to Parking Slot (Ground No. 1 of Central University)

The devotees on board light motor vehicles adopting Sumbal Route shall follow; Shadipora /Sumbal to Bypass to Barsoo to Dangerpora to Thalan to Tulmulla (de-board at this point) to Thalan to Parking Spot (Ground No. 2 of Central University).

All the devotees on board heavy motor vehicles /light motor vehicles while returning back shall adopt the following route:

Central University Parking to Thalan crossing to Tulmulla to DPL Ganderbal to Beehama to Pandach or Central University Parking to Barsoo Crossing to Barsoo to Bypass to Shadipora/Sumbal.

All the passenger vehicles coming from Ganderbal towards Safapora, Wakura, Lar and Sumbal shall adopt Beehama to Dumb Kadal to Theru to Khanihama to Repora Bypass road for both side movements. No passenger vehicle shall be allowed to move from Dangerpora to Larson road.

Tulmulla Adda, Tulmulla-Dumb Kadal road, Dangerpora to Tulmulla road is a “No Parking Zone”. Any vehicle found wrongly parked on the road shall be towed and the violator will be prosecuted accordingly.

No vehicle shall be allowed to move against traffic from Tulmulla to Dangerpora, Theru to Ladwun or from Larson to Tulmulla or from Barsoo towards Dangerpora.

No passenger vehicle shall adopt Kahnihama to Dangerpora link road, during the Mela period.

In case of congestion on Dangerpora to Tulmulla road, Light Motor Vehicles shall also adopt Tulmulla to Dumb Kadal to Theru to Dangerpora to Thalan to Central University for parking their vehicles.

The officials have directed that one-way traffic for all vehicles will be enforced strictly parking spots

Central University Ground No. 1 (For heavy motor vehicles only)

Central University ground No. 2 (For light motor vehicles only)

Govt Girls High School Tulmulla near Thallan (For light motor vehicles only).

Private land of Abdul Rashid Bhat near Ex. MLA Ganderbal Mohammad Maqbool’s House (For light motor vehicles only).