Members nominated for SDLC, DLC under FRA at Ganderbal

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal today convened a meeting here to finalize nomination of members of District Panchayat for Sub Divisional Level Committee (SDLC) and District Level Committee (DLC) constituted under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006.

During the discussion, the District Panchayat unanimously nominated the members for both committees. It is pertinent to mention that for DLCs and SDLCs constituted under the Act, each district panchayat had to nominate 3 members of district panchayat for each SDLC and DLC, of whom at least two shall be the Scheduled tribes or who belong to primitive tribal groups.

The DC on the occasion briefed in detail about the salient features of the Act and the rules including the preamble, the forest dwelling communities, the constitution and functions of the 3-tier system of committees at the district, sub divisional and gram Panchayat level and the procedure to be followed for inviting, acknowledging and processing the claims under the Act.

Members nominated for DLC Ganderbal include Noorani Ahmad Jara (DDC member Gund-B), Mohammad Yousuf Bhat (DDC member Ganderbal-B), Tasmeena Adil Kapra (DDC member Kangan-A) and members for SDLC Kangan include M Yousuf Poswal (chairperson BDC Kangan), Mir Mudasir Majeed (DDC member Kangan-C) and Mohd Rafeeq Bijran (Chairperson BDC Gund).

Similarly, member nominated for SDLC-II Ganderbal include Rozy Jan (DDC member Ganderbal-A), Zahida Hameed (DDC member Wakura-B) and Gowher Ahmad Reshi (Chairperson BDC Safapora)

The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Farooq Ahmad Baba, ACR, SDM Kangan, District Panchayat Officer and DFO Sindh Forest Division besides Vice Chairperson, District Development Council Ganderbal, DDC members and BDC Chairpersons of the district.