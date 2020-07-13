Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 14, 2020, 4:56 AM

'Memory of July 13 martyrs can't be erased'

Representational Pic

While paying tributes to 13 July 1931 martyrs, Peoples Democratic Party leader Rouf Bhat on Monday said changing government calendars cannot belittle reverence for them.

“They shall continue to live in peoples’ hearts The memory of the martyrs can’t be erased by changing the government calendar of holidays as the martyrs will live forever in the hearts and memories of every freedom loving democrat,” he said.

Bhat said: “Our voices have been ignored and our institutions erased. We can’t afford to remain silent any longer. We must act now to restore our dignity and take charge of our own destinies.” He said the July 13 martyrs laid down their lives for empowerment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“It is tragic that the myopic and communal actions of the present government demolished with one stroke on August 5 all the progress that had been achieved in the last seven decades,” said Bhat.

