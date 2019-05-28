Kashmir
Mentally unsound man found dead at his home in Bandipora

A mentally unsound man was found dead at his home in Dachigam locality of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday, police said.

An official said that a mentally unsound man Mohammad Shaban Dar son of Mohammed Sultan Dar a resident of Dar Mohalla Dachigam was found dead inside his home.

“The body is decomposed and seems that he may have died several days ago. His neighbours had noticed foul smell and when they went inside the house they found a half-decomposed body. The neighbours later informed the police,” he said.

He said that the body has been taken to district hospital Bandipora for post-mortem.

