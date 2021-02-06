Mentor IAS study circle holds scholarship exam in Srinagar

The Mentor IAS Study Circle on Saturday conducted a Scholarship test of IAS/KAS aspirants at Amar Singh College with an aim to encourage the morale and confidence among the civil service aspirants.

In a statement chairman Mentor IAS study circle Advocate ZahoorBhat said “the scholarship test was conducted for students who want to appear in upcoming IAS and KAS examinations.”

He said 613 students out of 900 students who were registered for the exams appeared in the test on Saturday.

“The first top five performers will be given 100 percent fee waiver, and five to ten rank holders will be given 50 percent fee waiver,” he said.

He said the aim behind holding this exam was to provide comprehensive and quality coaching, guidance and study material to IAS/KAS aspirants. “We will provide both online and off-line coaching to the aspirants,” he said.

The Mentor IAS Study Circle team includes, former Chairman JKPSC Mohammad ShafiPandit, Imran Farooq (KPS), Shabir Ahmad (KAS), Zulfkar (KAS), Advocate ZahorBhat, Entrepreneur Awab ShafiWani. The team in coordination with Principal and the faculty of Amar Singh college including Prof. Bashir Ahmad Rather, Prof. Hilal, Prof. Mujahid, Prof. Syed IshfaqMànzoor supervised the smooth conduct of the exam.