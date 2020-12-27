MERC condoles alumni Tabasum's demise

Media Education Research Centre (MERC), University of Kashmir has mourned the demise of its alumni Tabasum Ishtiyaq, a pass out of 2001-02 batch.

A statement of MERC issued here said that in a virtual condolence meeting, the faculty members at MERC expressed deep grief and sorrow over her demise and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

The statement quoted MERC Head, Dr Aaliya Ahmad, in a condolence message, as describing her demise as a huge loss to the family, friends and acquaintances of her family.

“I humbly pray for strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss,” she said in the statement.

It said that expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, senior faculty MERC Nasir Mirza remembered her as a quite, gentle and a humble person and prayed for the peace of the departed soul.