Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 25, 2021, 12:56 PM

Mercury rises as Kashmir receives light rainfall

Director Meteorological Department, Sonam Lotus said that light to moderate rain and snow is likely at scattered places of J&K and Ladakh during February 25 and 26.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 25, 2021, 12:56 PM
File Photo
File Photo

Most parts of Kashmir received fresh light rainfall even as the minimum temperatures remained above sub-zero level in the valley except ski resort Gulmarg, the weatherman said on Thursday.  

A meteorological department official told GNS that Srinagar recorded a low of 7.4°C against 4.2°C on the previous night.  

Trending News

Justice Magrey says justice vital for maintaining social stability

Avian Influenza|Baramulla old town declared 'alert zone'

Delegation of parliamentarians arriving on March 14

Representational Photo

Father-son duo gets lifer, mother 7 years jail for killing family member

The temperature was 5.9 degrees Celsius above the normal for this time of the year in Srinagar where 0.2mm of rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours, the official said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 6.6°C against 2.2°C on the previous night while the gateway town of J&K had 1.8mm of rainfall during the time. The mercury settled at 3.2°C at Pahalgam against minus 0.1°C on the earlier night while the famous health resort had 3.4mm of rainfall during the time.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 5.5°C against 1.5°C on the previous night and had a rainfall in traces.

Latest News

Cabinet Secretary reviews COVID19 situation

LG, MoS PMO inaugurate 1st batch of MBBS at GMC Doda

Soldier injured in fresh firing along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

Ceasefire: We have been ordered not to fire a single bullet on LoC, says Army

LoC ceasefire won't impact anti-militancy operations: Northern Command

The minimum temperature settled at 5.2°C in Kupwara against 3.8°C on the previous night even as the northern Kashmir district recorded rainfall of 1.6mm during the time, he said.

Gulmarg, the world-famous skiing resort, recorded a low of minus 0.6°C against 0.0°C earlier night and recorded fresh rain/snow of 0.4mm during the time, the official said.

Director Meteorological Department, Sonam Lotus said that light to moderate rain and snow is likely at scattered places of J&K and Ladakh during February 25 and 26.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News