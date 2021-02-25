Mercury rises as Kashmir receives light rainfall

Most parts of Kashmir received fresh light rainfall even as the minimum temperatures remained above sub-zero level in the valley except ski resort Gulmarg, the weatherman said on Thursday.

A meteorological department official told GNS that Srinagar recorded a low of 7.4°C against 4.2°C on the previous night.

The temperature was 5.9 degrees Celsius above the normal for this time of the year in Srinagar where 0.2mm of rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours, the official said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 6.6°C against 2.2°C on the previous night while the gateway town of J&K had 1.8mm of rainfall during the time. The mercury settled at 3.2°C at Pahalgam against minus 0.1°C on the earlier night while the famous health resort had 3.4mm of rainfall during the time.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 5.5°C against 1.5°C on the previous night and had a rainfall in traces.

The minimum temperature settled at 5.2°C in Kupwara against 3.8°C on the previous night even as the northern Kashmir district recorded rainfall of 1.6mm during the time, he said.

Gulmarg, the world-famous skiing resort, recorded a low of minus 0.6°C against 0.0°C earlier night and recorded fresh rain/snow of 0.4mm during the time, the official said.

Director Meteorological Department, Sonam Lotus said that light to moderate rain and snow is likely at scattered places of J&K and Ladakh during February 25 and 26.