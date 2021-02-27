Meritorious girl from Ganderbal receives overwhelming support

A girl student from financially poor family background in Ganderbal has received overwhelming support from across and outside Kashmir after her inspiring success story.

Greater Kashmir on Saturday had published a story about a 17 year-old girl Parveena Ayoub a resident of Lattiwaza village of Kurhama in Ganderbal district. She had secured 490 marks out of 500 in her 10th class examination despite hardships and struggles in her life.

Parveena a student of Government Higher Secondary school Kurhama in Ganderbal district said that she wanted to become a doctor but her financial position and living condition at home is becoming a hurdle in her dream and to carry further her studies.

Parveena’s father, Mohammad Ayoub, has to support a family of six including his four daughters. The family lives in a single – room tin shed with minimum source of income. Coming from a financially weak background, Parveena soared through all the hardships with perseverance and efforts and managed to secure good grades.

Her story evoked an overwhelming support for her and family. Many people sought the contact details of the family so to offer help.

District Administration Ganderbal also assured that the girl and her family will be taken care of.

A team from rural development department led by Block Development Officer Wakura Syed Nasrullah on the directions of deputy commissioner Ganderbal Shafqat Iqbal Saturday visited the residence of Parveena and assured the family that under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna a case for the construction of house will be sanctioned.

Shafqat said that they will explore every possibility and felicitate her along with another girl from Ganderbal who secured 500/500.

Prominent educational institute Green Valley Educational Institute (GVEI) Elahibagh Buchpora has offered free education to her for 11th and 12th class. The management of the Green Valley educational institute informed Greater Kashmir that they have expressed desire to offer admission and free education to Parveena Ayoub for 11th and 12th classes.