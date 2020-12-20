MGNCRE, KU organise awareness programme on MBA Rural Management

The Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education (MGNCRE) and the University of Kashmir (KU) Sunday jointly organised an online workshop to raise awareness on the importance of introducing rural management courses and programmes in J&K and Ladakh.

The day-long workshop was organised in collaboration with the varsity’s School of Business Studies (SoBS). Chairman MGNCRE Prasanna Kumar, Director Rural Management Prof Chethan Chittalkar, Dean School of Business Studies at KU Prof S Mufeed Ahmad, Prof Arti Guar from Chaudhary Devi Lal University, and Abilasha Bahugana from Leh were the chief resource persons at the workshop-cum-awareness programme.

In his speech, Prof Mufeed talked at length about the status of management education in the J&K in general and KU in particular.

“There is an enormous scope for introducing MBA (Rural Management) in J&K to make students more employable. It can be introduced as a full-fledged course or as an area of specialisation in existing MBA programmes which can contribute towards raising awareness in rural places about the key management areas like marketing,” he said.

Prof Mufeed urged the MGNCRE to facilitate conducting case studies in rural management issues in J&K and Ladakh. In their presentations, Prasanna and Prof Chetan discussed the significance of the rural management programmes in universities and colleges. They said such programmes had to be designed to enable students to address the needs and requirements of people of the country living in the rural areas vis-à-vis rural management.

“MGNCRE is focusing on developing students as job-givers rather than job-seekers,” they said, assuring their full support vis-à-vis academics, study material and joint workshops to the introduction of rural management programmes, alongside holding of faculty development and capacity-building programmes at KU, its affiliated campuses and colleges, and also at the NIT Srinagar.

J&K Coordinator of MGNCRE Kumar Abhishek gave a comprehensive presentation on the MBA (rural management) curriculum.