MGNREGA employees stage protest in Uri

Scores of contractual employees working under MGNREGA in this border town on Monday staged protest, demanding regularization of their services.

The employees held the protest outside the ‘Officer’s Club’ here and raised the slogans against the government for callous approach towards their demands.

The protesting employees belonged to Uri and Paranpillan blocks of the town. “We are working in Rural Development Department (RDD) for the last 12 years and have been completely neglected by the government. The authorities are yet to regularize our services and ensure implementation of the equal pay for equal work policy,” said a protester.

He said highly educated youth have been working under MGNREGA with full dedication for years on a meager honorarium which was not enough to support their families.

Another protester threatened if their demands were not met at earliest, they will hit the roads. Later the protesters dispersed-off peacefully.