MHRD seeks parents' opinion on re-opening schools

Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has asked all states and Union territories including J&K to get feedback from parents on re-opening schools.

In an official communication, the Ministry has asked Secretary School Education J&K to submit the feedback from parents on re-opening of the schools in the Union territory.

The department has been asked to “capture mood and expectations of the parents” on the issue to re-open the schools.

“Collect the feedback from the parents about the likely period when they will be comfortable with re-opening of schools: August, September or October,” reads the communication from MHRD.

The Ministry has asked the department to also submit the feedback of the parents about their expectations from schools as and when they re-open.

The educational institutions across J&K are closed since March this year as a precautionary measure to avoid spread of COVID19 pandemic.

Since the closure of schools, the students have been dependent on online classes and e-content prepared by the teachers.

Recently, the teachers also started the initiative of community classes to compensate the academic loses of students.

Last month J&K government asked School Education department to hold deliberation with heads of the schools, Sarpanchas and other stakeholders for re-opening of the educational institutions in J&K.

The directions were issued in wake of a separate communication from Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to the J&K government to provide feedback for re-opening the educational institutions.

However, the issue got shelved after the MHA extended the COVID19 lockdown across India.