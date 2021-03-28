Kashmir, Today's Paper
Mian Altaf calls on Div Com

Demands Hazratbal-Wayi road macdamisation, PHC Sonamarg upgradation
Senior National Conference (NC) leader and former MLA Kangan Mian Altaf Sunday called on Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole and raised issues of local and public importance issues with him.

A statement of NC issued here said that Altaf raised the issue of dilapidated condition of Hazratbal-Wayil road.

“The road of vital importance is in shambles and hasn’t been macdamised for the last several years, causing inconvenience to the travelers,” Altaf said. “The road is important in view of the tourist travellers as well as for annual Amarnath yatra.”

He urged the divisional commissioner that the upgradation and macdamisation of Hazratbal-Wayil road should be taken up on a priority before the commencement of Amarnath yatra so that people do not face any inconvenience.

Altaf also raised the issue of upgradation of Primary Health Centre (PHC) Sonamarg with the divisional commissioner.

“PHC Sonamarg should be upgraded and the required staff and facilities kept available so that common people, tourists and Amarnath pilgrims visiting the hospital for medical care get proper treatment,” he said.

The statement said that the divisional commissioner gave a patient hearing to all the issues raised by Altaf and assured him that these would be taken up on priority.

The divisional commissioner appreciated the efforts and concern of the senior NC leader for raising issues of public importance.

