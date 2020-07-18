Mian Altaf grieved over loss to property in Kangan landslide

National Conference senior leader Mian Altaf Ahmed on Saturday expressed grief over the incident in which a residential house and 20 shops were damaged after a massive landslide in Bonibagh village of Kangan in Ganderbal district on Friday.

While expressing solidarity with the affected families and traders whose possessions were destroyed in the incident, he said, the incident created panic and chaos in the area.

“The loss to property and vehicles has been immense which needs to be compensated on priority basis since people are already cash strapped in view of the prevailing crises. I urge the SDM to employ required men and machinery to clear the debris from the spot,” he said.

He impressed upon the administration to depute revenue teams to the spot and assess the losses to property at an earliest and provide compensation to the affected families without any delay.

Meanwhile, the party MP Hasnain Masoodi expressed grief over the death of two boys in a drowning incident in Dadi canal in Khiram area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday.

“I express my unison with the bereaved families and pray for strength to them in their hour of grief,” he said.