UPDATED: May 18, 2021, 1:50 AM

Mian Altaf urges people to get vaccinated

UPDATED: May 18, 2021, 1:50 AM
Senior National Conference (NC) and Gujjar leader MianAltaf Monday made a fervent appeal to the people to get vaccinated against the dreaded coronavirus.

In a video message, Altaf said that the entire world, particularly India was engulfed with the COVID-19 pandemic and it was necessary to prevent oneself from this dreaded virus.

He said getting vaccinated was vital for that.

“A number of people died due to COVID-19 and a large number of people are infected,” Altaf said. “The only tool to fight this pandemic is vaccine.”

He said that people should get vaccinated without any hesitancy and fear. Altaf said that some people were having apprehensions whether the vaccines were safe particularly for the elderly people.

Citing an example of his father and renowned religious leader Mian Bashir, who is in his late nineties, Altaf said he had received both the doses of the vaccine and was absolutely fine.

