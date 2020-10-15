Kashmir, Today's Paper
KNS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 15, 2020, 10:56 PM

Mian Altaf welcomes commencement of work on Zojila tunnel

Demands job opportunities for locals in construction of Z Morh, Zojila projects
KNS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 15, 2020, 10:56 PM
File Pic

Senior National conference leader, Mian Altaf on Thursday welcomed the initiation of work on Zojila tunnel.

In a statement Altaf said it has been a long demand from local population across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh region to have all weather connectivity. He said with the construction of Z Morh and Zojila tunnels there will be a boost in social and economic development.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Chadoora gunfight: Mobile Internet service suspended in Budgam

Representational Photo

Gunfight breaks out in central Kashmir's Chadoora

Representational Pic

CRPF trooper killed, three injured in road accident in north Kashmir's Bandipora

Greater Kashmir

Ch Ramzan expresses gratitude to people

Altaf demanded that the construction companies should provide job opportunities to locals in construction of the two tunnels. “Locals of the area are mostly poor and dependent on the tourism activities to earn their livelihood. The construction companies and the contractor should ensure that local unemployed youth are given preferences and engaged in the project,” he said. He said unfortunately the Z Morh tunnel faced many issues which resulted in halting of the project for almost more than a year. “However, now when the work has resumed on this prestigious project, the contractor should engage more local unemployed youth, both skilled and unskilled so that they can earn their livelihood,” Altaf said.

Related News