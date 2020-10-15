Mian Altaf welcomes commencement of work on Zojila tunnel

Senior National conference leader, Mian Altaf on Thursday welcomed the initiation of work on Zojila tunnel.

In a statement Altaf said it has been a long demand from local population across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh region to have all weather connectivity. He said with the construction of Z Morh and Zojila tunnels there will be a boost in social and economic development.

Altaf demanded that the construction companies should provide job opportunities to locals in construction of the two tunnels. “Locals of the area are mostly poor and dependent on the tourism activities to earn their livelihood. The construction companies and the contractor should ensure that local unemployed youth are given preferences and engaged in the project,” he said. He said unfortunately the Z Morh tunnel faced many issues which resulted in halting of the project for almost more than a year. “However, now when the work has resumed on this prestigious project, the contractor should engage more local unemployed youth, both skilled and unskilled so that they can earn their livelihood,” Altaf said.