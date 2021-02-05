Mid Day Meals | Education department to resume serving cooked food to children after school reopening

The School Education Department Friday directed the school heads to resume serving cooked Mid-Day Meals (MDM) to school children after the re-opening of schools.

The decision comes in the wake of the government directions to reopen schools in J&K for physical classes of students in a phased manner.

“The government has issued instructions for re-opening of all schools for the students up to 8th class from February 8. It becomes mandatory for the department to provide cooked meal to all the eligible children up to class 8th during the working days as per the guidelines of MDM scheme,” reads an order issued by Project Director SamagraShiksha, Arun Kumar Manhas.

Earlier, the government ordered that the the schools in the summer zone areas of Jammu division resumed physical classes for class 9th to 12th from February 1 while the lower class students will physically attend classes from February 8, 2021.

The government said that the schools in Kashmir division and winter zone areas of Jammu division would open as per their schedule.

“Amid COVID19 pandemic and subsequent closure of schools in J&K, the department successfully distributed dry ration (rice) at the doorsteps of each and every eligible child,” the order reads, “The department also transferred cooking cost into the bank accounts of the students through DBT as Food Security Allowance (FSA) under the MDM scheme.”

The process was completed in four phases with effect from March 23, 2020 to November 30, 2020.

The order reads that the standing guidelines of the Supreme Court also lay emphasis on provision of hot cooked meals to children to safeguard their nutritional status as most of them belong to disadvantaged sections of the society.

“Therefore, it is enjoined upon all the concerned field functionaries including the CEOs, the ZEOs and the school heads to make necessary arrangements for serving of hot cooked meal to children immediately after reopening of schools on February 8 in the summer zone and subsequently in winter zone schools by strictly following the SOPs issued by the government,” the order reads.