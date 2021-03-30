Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: March 30, 2021, 10:28 AM

Midnight blaze partially damages two hotels at tourist resort Pahalgam

The official said that soon after, fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames before it could cause further damage.
Photo Courtesy: KNO
Two hotels were partially damaged in a fire that broke out during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at tourist resort Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Quoting a police official, news agency KNO reported that the fire emanated from one of the hotels-Hotel Crown View belonging to Farooq Ahmad Malik and Hotel Retreat & Restaurant owned by Tariq Ahmad Tangha-and later spread to another hotel, creating panic among the locals and visitors who were putting up there.

He added that there was no loss of life or injuries reported in the incident.

