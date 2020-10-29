Militant affiliated with TRF arrested in south Kashmir's Pulwama: Police

Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a militant affiliated with ”The Resistance Front’ (TRF) in Bellow area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A senior police officer told news agency GNS that a joint team of Police, army’s 44RR and CRPF during Naka duty arrested a TRF militant in Bellow area.

The police officer further said that two grenades were recovered from his possession.

As per the sources, the arrested militant has been identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Dar son of Ali Mohd Dar resident of Khankabagh Pampore.